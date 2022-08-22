Sharif to leave for maiden state visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Tuesday on his maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leader of the tiny but gas-rich Gulf nation, his office said.

This is Sharif’s first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of his cabinet.

During the two-day visit, Sharif will hold “in-depth consultations” with the host leadership, the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The two governments will review the “entire spectrum” of ties, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistan nationals in Qatar.

They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

While in Doha, the prime minister will also engage with leading business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will visit Stadium 974 in Doha, which will host matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There, he will be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatar to host the mega event.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. The relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of bilateral interest as well as close coordination on regional and international issues.

The sheikhdom is home to more than 200,000 people from Pakistan, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two nations.

Regular leadership-level exchanges are a hallmark of the bilateral partnership. The visit will impart a renewed impetus to deepen cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.