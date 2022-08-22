NATIONAL

Sharif to leave for maiden state visit to Qatar

By Staff Report
Shahbaz Sharif (C), the younger brother of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the head of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N), waves to supporters during an election campaign meeting in Karachi on June 26, 2018. - Pakistan's forthcoming elections, scheduled for July 25, are expected to pit the PML-N against its main rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by former cricketer Imran Khan. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Tuesday on his maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leader of the tiny but gas-rich Gulf nation, his office said.

This is Sharif’s first visit to Qatar since assuming office in April. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of his cabinet.

During the two-day visit, Sharif will hold “in-depth consultations” with the host leadership, the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The two governments will review the “entire spectrum” of ties, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistan nationals in Qatar.

They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

While in Doha, the prime minister will also engage with leading business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will visit Stadium 974 in Doha, which will host matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There, he will be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatar to host the mega event.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. The relationship is marked by growing collaboration in all fields of bilateral interest as well as close coordination on regional and international issues.

The sheikhdom is home to more than 200,000 people from Pakistan, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two nations.

Regular leadership-level exchanges are a hallmark of the bilateral partnership. The visit will impart a renewed impetus to deepen cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.

