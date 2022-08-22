NATIONAL

Pakistan among most vulnerable to climate change: minister

By Monitoring Report
A woman carries a tray of mud on her head in the outskirt of Jacobabad, Pakistan, on Saturday, May. 28, 2022. Climate change made the extreme temperatures that baked north-west India and Pakistan in April and May over 100 times more likely and also increased the chances that such heat waves will occur more frequently by the end of the century. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The world is experiencing the worst impact of climate change as Pakistan has a minimal carbon footprint but is among the most vulnerable countries affected by it, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said.

“We need to proactively mitigate the risks and cannot afford to wait till full calamity hits the country,” Iqbal said while addressing a conference titled “Integrating climate-smart agriculture and water, Energy and Food Nexus for Sustainable Development and Food Security under changing climate.”

The minister said the foremost challenge that climate change poses to the country is food security, adding that Pakistan needs to manage the food security of its 220 million people.

He said the new pattern of weather calls for a transition from the old agricultural methods for the cultivation of crops, while employing modern and sustainable agricultural mechanisms.

“We also need to re-engineer and rebuild our infrastructure that can withstand the future threats from weather change,” Iqbal added.

He also noted that melting glaciers have been posing a serious threat to Pakistan’s water resources and weather conditions.

Planners, engineers and scientists have to look at water resources through a strategic lens to reserve more water when less rain would be expected, according to the minister.

Monitoring Report

