NATIONAL

Jordan rights activist arrives on visit

By Staff Report
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan speaks onstage during the SAWA session at the Cannes Lions Festival 2018 on June 19, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

KARACHI: Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, who advocates for mother and child rights, arrived in Pakistan Sunday morning.

At Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, she was received by Shazia Marri, minister for poverty alleviation, and Karachi administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Zeid will call on Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh chief minister, and members of his administration during her visit.

She will also pay a visit to a nourishment centre in Nawabshah.

Born Sarah Butler, Zeid is a US national who studied international relations and in 2000, married into royalty. Her husband, Zeid bin Ra’ad, is a former diplomat and the apparent first in line to the throne of the defunct Kingdom of Iraq.

Now a princess, Zeid advocates on mother and child rights, harnessing her social media power to disseminate her message.

Staff Report

