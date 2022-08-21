NATIONAL

PM offers condolences to Turkey over deaths

By Monitoring Report
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 07: Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province Shahbaz Sharif (L) meets with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) at Erdogans office in Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 7, 2014. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the killing of 32 people in southeast Turkey.

The people were killed in the westernmost city of Gaziantep on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, authorities said.

16 people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from the southeastern province of Gaziantep said.

Another 20 people were wounded and received treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, the prime minister said: “On behalf of the government, the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences to President Erdogan, [and] the bereaved families over their loss.”

Monitoring Report

