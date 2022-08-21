Top GB civil servant revolutionises public schooling

GILGIT: Against the backdrop of an uncertain political situation, the region of picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan is showing signs of hope and development when Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, an ace civil servant with a public-centric approach, was posted as its chief secretary in April.

It is sanguine that holistic reforms have been introduced by the new chief secretary to attract children of remote and mountainous areas to government schools.

Among other things, he has also worked to transform the government’s educational paraphernalia to provide good quality education to the students who mostly belong to outlying areas.

He has asked the regional education department to study the reasons behind the addition or reduction in enrolment along with other motives for the transfer of students from private schools to public schools.

The findings are interesting from all districts of the Baltistan division. The comparative analysis of student enrolment in 2021 and 2022 shows that new admissions this year increased to 8,973, of which 2,259 came from the private sector.

This is very encouraging on both fronts i.e., a general increase in enrolment and increased preference of parents for public schools over private schools. One reason behind this change is the induction of 270 new teachers in May after years of recruitment hiatus.

Another milestone achieved by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan. In order to overcome shortage of teaching staff in schools, GB Cabinet had accorded approval for adjustment of candidates from the waiting list of the recently conducted recruitment process of 1/n — Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) August 19, 2022

The teachers were selected purely on merit and the majority were working in private schools so they brought experience and students along with them.

The region’s government has also introduced school meal programs in public sector primary schools and established technology labs and libraries in all middle and high schools besides the induction of 200 technology fellows to teach computer education in schools.

Meanwhile, midterm assessment by the federal board for elevating the standards of lagging students, mandatory sports facilities in schools, mandatory public speaking classes by best debating coaches, the transformation of all higher secondary and intermediate schools into smart schools with blending learning opportunities, zero per cent of teachers’ shortage after induction of 170 more teachers and teachers training by best service providers all the year would help to provide the best schooling to the students of Gilgit-Baltistan to grow.

ENABLING THE DISABLED

In addition, the Skardu administration is in the process of making the region’s first-ever educational institute for the blind and a vocational centre for the physically disabled.

The region boasts a sizable population of differently-abled people, most of whom are devoid of opportunities for growth and empowerment.

The office of Ibrahim Shah, Skardu assistant commissioner, has generated funds for the project and is executing it. The regional government has provided land and will own the project.

The setup promises to empower individuals marginalised in society and aims to provide them with an avenue for growth and empowerment.

The project is expected to be completed by September 5.