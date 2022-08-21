Citizen robbed of cash, cellphone and bike

LAHORE: A citizen was deprived of Rs12,000, cellphone and bike by unidentified robbers at gunpoint in Moon Market area of Gulshan-e-Ravi Saturday evening.

According to FIR no 4703, registered by Gulshan-e-Ravi Police, Ajar Elahi Butt, a resident of Touheed Park, went to Moon Market for withdrawal of cash from ATM on his bike. He told the police that as he entered ATM of Bank Al-Habib in Moon Market, an armed man followed him who snatched Rs12,000 and cellphone from him. However, as he came out of the ATM, another robber snatched his bike keys and both fled the scene.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation without any clue or recovery.