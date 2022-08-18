NATIONAL

Eight killed, 32 injured in south road accident

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Eight people were killed and 32 others were injured when a passenger coaster turned turtle in Sindh.

The incident happened when the vehicle’s driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn shortly before reaching the toll plaza in the Sukkur district, the reports said.

The van fell into a ditch after going out of the driver’s control, which resulted in fatalities and serious injuries to the passengers.

The wounded commuters were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The deceased included four women and two kids. They were on their way to Karachi from Swat, the reports said.

Several passengers got stranded in the van after the accident, and personnel from the Pakistani army were called in to rescue them, the reports added.

