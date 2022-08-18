Punjab ombudsman pledges to safeguard people’s rights

LAHORE: Different own-motion notices taken by Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan on the news aired on media platforms spotlighting public problems in various parts of the province due to the apathy of the public sector departments have resulted in promptly resolving such difficulties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a spokesman for the office pointed out the problems of the people are solved timely and free of charge which has made their lives easier.

The own-motion notices of the provincial ombudsman have resulted in the cleaning of the sewerage line of Gurumangat Road in Gulbarg neighbourhood while roadside fountains at Garhi Shahu neighbourhood have been made functional after necessary repairs, the spokesman added.

Similarly, the old problem of roadside garbage before a local girls school has been permanently resolved in Narowal and students, their parents and teachers have thanked the ombudsman office for providing a clean environment for them.

The spokesman noted the intervention of the ombudsman’s office has resulted in the resolution of the sewerage problem in the Depalpur tehsil which has also resulted in the resolving problem of drinking water for the locals.

In another development, the ombudsman’s office negotiated to ensure that the sewerage system is cleaned and garbage is removed in Mirza Virkan, a suburban village in the Sheikhupura district.

The entrance road of the vegetable market in Kamalia tehsil has also been cleaned after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office, the spokesman mentioned.

Besides ensuring the removal of solid waste in Gulberg Colony and Pirwala Road in Kasur, the ombudsman’s office further strived to ensure a clean environment by resolving the sewerage problems in Jhelum, Jhang, Bahawalpur and Daska tehsil, the spokesman said.