NATIONAL

Two soldiers killed, one hurt in Balochistan attack: ISPR

By Staff Report
epa09158927 Pakistani Army flag march to maintain law and order amid third wave of COVID-19 in Peshawar, Pakistan, 25 April 2021. Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan deployed the army into cities on 25 April to assist in enforcing coronavirus public safety restrictions to contain the pandemic outbreak. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on security forces in Balochistan, the military said on Sunday.

The security forces late on Saturday night successfully repulsed the distant fire raid on their post in the Khost town near Harnai district and pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“As a follow-up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well,” the military’s media wing said.

During the skirmish, two army soldiers died and an officer got injured while causing losses to the terrorists, it added.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” according to the ISPR.

Previous articleAlvi voices condolence on deaths in highway crash
Next articlePakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

In Independence Day message, US seeks to strengthen Pakistan ties

WASHINGTON: The United States greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping the relationship between the two nations would continue to grow. A statement issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

On 75th birthday, Pakistan and India need to redeem pledge

LAHORE: 75 years ago at the stroke of the midnight hour when the world was sleeping, Pakistan and India were waking up to freedom,...
Read more
NATIONAL

20 years old becomes world’s youngest man to climb ten peaks above 8,000m

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif, a 20-year-old man from the north, has become the world's youngest mountaineer to summit ten peaks above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 581 new cases, four deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Sunday. The overall tally of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan and Türkiye discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations in the capital of Ankara. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi voices condolence on deaths in highway crash

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed condolences over the death of a dozen people in a traffic accident in Rahim Yar Khan. At least...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan and Türkiye discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations in the capital of Ankara. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan...

Two soldiers killed, one hurt in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Alvi voices condolence on deaths in highway crash

Sharif calls for national dialogue, consensus on ‘charter of economy’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.