Two soldiers killed, one hurt in Balochistan attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on security forces in Balochistan, the military said on Sunday.

The security forces late on Saturday night successfully repulsed the distant fire raid on their post in the Khost town near Harnai district and pursued the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“As a follow-up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well,” the military’s media wing said.

During the skirmish, two army soldiers died and an officer got injured while causing losses to the terrorists, it added.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” according to the ISPR.