Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan and Türkiye discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations in the capital of Ankara.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal paid a visit to Türkiye and met with senior officials, including Ibrahim Senel, the head of Strategy and Budget Presidency, according to a press release by Pakistan’s embassy in Ankara.

During his meeting with Senel, Iqbal suggested bilateral cooperation and experience-sharing in attracting foreign investment, enhancing productivity, participation in global supply chains, and tapping the export potential.

Highlighting the strong bond between the countries, he stressed the need to convert excellent political relations into enhanced bilateral economic and trade relations.

Iqbal expressed interest in technical cooperation for the development of tourism infrastructure in Pakistan, and proposed to undertake joint collaborative projects in the fields of education and industry.

Both sides agreed to remain engaged to work on common areas of interest and to realize the potential of bilateral trade and economic relations.

The officials also agreed to share experience in areas of budget preparation, strategy, planning, and sustainable development.

Monitoring Report

