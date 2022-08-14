NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 581 new cases, four deaths

By Staff Report
People wearing protective masks sit outside a Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL) branch in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Pakistan is at risk for a second wave of virus infections during the upcoming Eid holidays as millions travel to their home towns and mingle at family and religious gatherings. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Sunday.

The overall tally of the infected people increased to 1,562,888 across the country with the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

According to the ministry’s statistics, 30,527 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan with the four newly reported ones.

On Saturday, 19,591 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.97 percent.

There are 178 patients who are in critical condition.

Staff Report

