NATIONAL

20 years old becomes world’s youngest man to climb ten peaks above 8,000m

By Anadolu Agency
In this picture taken on August 14, 2019, porters and foreign trekkers move with mules towards the Concordia camping site in front of Broad Peak (L) and Gasherbrum IV (R) at Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram range of Pakistan's mountain northern Gilgit region. - Northern Pakistan is home to some of the tallest mountains in the world, including K2, the world's second highest peak. Mountaineers have long been drawn to the area by the challenging climbs. (Photo by AMELIE HERENSTEIN / AFP) (Photo by AMELIE HERENSTEIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif, a 20-year-old man from the north, has become the world’s youngest mountaineer to summit ten peaks above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) after he climbed Gasherbrum I, the 11th tallest mountain on earth on Friday, a mountaineering association said.

The 8,068-meter (26,469-foot) Gasherbrum I, also known as the “Hidden Mountain”, is located in Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders neighbouring China, and is home to five out of a total of 14 mountains above 8,000 meters.

“Heartiest congratulations Shehroze Kashif on the summit of Gasherbrum I today at 4.09 am (2.09GMT),” announced the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

“Now Shehroze Kashif becomes the youngest mountaineer in the whole world to summit 10 peaks above 8,000 meters,” it added.

Hailing from Lahore, Kashif is only the sixth Pakistan man to scale Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain in May last year. Among them, Samina Baig is the only woman climber to achieve this milestone, in 2013.

Kashif, the son of a businessman, started climbing at the tender age of 11, gradually scaling several peaks ranging from 3,000 to 8,000 meters (9,843-26,247 feet) before ascending Mount Everest and K2.

In 2013, he scaled the 3,885-meter (12,746-foot) Makra Peak, situated in Mansehra, still just 11 years old.

His 2019 expedition to the 8,047-meter (26,401-foot) Broad Peak, located in Gilgit-Baltistan, earned him the title “The Broad Boy.”

Apart from Kashif, two other Pakistani climbers, Sirbaz Khan, and Naila Kiyani also made it to the top of Gasherbrum I on Friday.

After scaling Gasherbrum I, Khan, 32, has become the only Pakistani to climb 12 mountains above 8,000 meters across the world.

Kiani, who accompanied Kashif and Sirbaz to conquer Gasherbrum I, has become the only Pakistani female to scale all 8,000-meter peaks inside Pakistan.

Last month, Kiani, became the first Pakistani mother to summit K2, the world’s second-tallest mountain.

A banker by profession, she currently lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Previous articleCovid-19 daily report: 581 new cases, four deaths
Next articleOn 75th birthday, Pakistan and India need to redeem pledge
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

In Independence Day message, US seeks to strengthen Pakistan ties

WASHINGTON: The United States greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping the relationship between the two nations would continue to grow. A statement issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

On 75th birthday, Pakistan and India need to redeem pledge

LAHORE: 75 years ago at the stroke of the midnight hour when the world was sleeping, Pakistan and India were waking up to freedom,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 581 new cases, four deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Sunday. The overall tally of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan and Türkiye discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations in the capital of Ankara. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two soldiers killed, one hurt in Balochistan attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on security forces in Balochistan, the military said on Sunday. The security forces...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi voices condolence on deaths in highway crash

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed condolences over the death of a dozen people in a traffic accident in Rahim Yar Khan. At least...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan and Türkiye discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations in the capital of Ankara. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan...

Two soldiers killed, one hurt in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Alvi voices condolence on deaths in highway crash

Sharif calls for national dialogue, consensus on ‘charter of economy’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.