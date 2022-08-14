Alvi voices condolence on deaths in highway crash

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed condolences over the death of a dozen people in a traffic accident in Rahim Yar Khan.

At least 13 people were killed and five injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck in the town on Saturday.

The accident took place when the speeding truck overturned and rammed into the ill-fated van, which was carrying 18 passengers, including women and children, according to rescue officials.

In a statement, the president prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased. He also prayed to the almighty to give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Alvi wished speedy recovery to the wounded.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards.