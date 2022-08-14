Sharif unveils remastered national anthem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the anthem of Pakistan re-recorded and remastered for the first time in over six decades with the latest tech.

The anthem has been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians and six bandmasters.

Sharif has become the second elected prime minister after Liaquat Ali Khan to have the honour of unveiling the anthem. The project has been completed in collaboration with various departments, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

جشن آزادی کے تاریخی دن کے موقع پر میں پوری قوم اور سمندر پار پاکستانیوں کو دل کی گہرائیوں سے مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ پاک سر زمین شاد باد pic.twitter.com/wwt8x9CPdq — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 14, 2022

Brass bands from all three sections of the Pakistan Army also participated in this effort. The new compositions, recorded with excellent imaging carry a rainbow of all the cultural and regional colours of Pakistan.

Addressing a flag-hoisting and unveiling of the anthem ceremony at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Sharif said that like their forefathers, on this day, they vowed to transform Pakistan into an economic giant.

“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but for it, we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are no less than anyone in the world,” he added.