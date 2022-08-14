In Independence Day message, US seeks to strengthen Pakistan ties

WASHINGTON: The United States greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping the relationship between the two nations would continue to grow.

A statement issued by the office of Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “In addition to 75 years of independence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan.”

“We enjoy robust cooperation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million Covid-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX.

The United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination and I am confident our relationship will continue to grow. As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond,” it added.