In Independence Day message, US seeks to strengthen Pakistan ties

By Staff Report
A State Department contractor adjust a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - GM1EB2K0EFQ01

WASHINGTON: The United States greeted Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day, hoping the relationship between the two nations would continue to grow.

A statement issued by the office of Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “In addition to 75 years of independence, this year also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan.”

“We enjoy robust cooperation in many sectors, from the tens of thousands of exchange students who have come to the United States to the 77 million Covid-19 vaccine doses we have committed to Pakistan through COVAX.

The United States continues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination and I am confident our relationship will continue to grow. As we commemorate our 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, let us resolve to renew and strengthen our partnership for the next 75 years and beyond,” it added.

Staff Report

On 75th birthday, Pakistan and India need to redeem pledge

LAHORE: 75 years ago at the stroke of the midnight hour when the world was sleeping, Pakistan and India were waking up to freedom,...
20 years old becomes world's youngest man to climb ten peaks above 8,000m

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif, a 20-year-old man from the north, has become the world's youngest mountaineer to summit ten peaks above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet)...
Covid-19 daily report: 581 new cases, four deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Sunday. The overall tally of...
Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan and Türkiye discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations in the capital of Ankara. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan...
Two soldiers killed, one hurt in Balochistan attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers were killed and another was injured in an attack on security forces in Balochistan, the military said on Sunday. The security forces...
Alvi voices condolence on deaths in highway crash

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed condolences over the death of a dozen people in a traffic accident in Rahim Yar Khan. At least...
Pakistan, Türkiye discuss ways to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan and Türkiye discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and trade relations in the capital of Ankara. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan...

