LAHORE: The English Literary Society (ELS) of the University of the Punjab will conduct interviews for three positions in its marketing team on Monday (tomorrow).

The interview panel will be headed by Maryam Raza, a lecturer at the English department, and Noor Fatima, society secretary and Raza’s assistant.

According to a society coordinator, candidates are directed to report to Raza’s office at 11:30 am.

The coordinator redirected follow-up queries to society’s Facebook and Instagram pages.