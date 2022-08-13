Sports

Pak players move in next round of WSF Mens’ World Jr Squash C’ship

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players move into the next round of the WSF Mens’ World Junior Individual Squash Championship at Nancy (France).

In the 3rd round of Individual event, Noor Zaman from Pakistan beat David Bernet of Switzerland by 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 4-11,11-4.  In the 4th round, Muhammad Hamza Khan (Pak) defeated Ameeshenraj Chandran of Malaysia by 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Noor Zaman (Pak) would play against Brice Nicolas of France.

The Senior Vice President, Pakistan Squash Federation Air Marshal Aamir Masood who also visited Nancy had a couple of meetings with William Louis Marie, CEO World Squash Federation and Juilan Muller, President of French Squash Federation.

During his meetings, detailed discussion was held on progression of squash in Pakistan. Aamir Masood also conveyed a message to the world squash bodies that Pakistan was one of safest countries for all sports activities and the game of squash in particular.

He further highlighted that with the concerted efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation, the country would regain its past glory in the game of squash very soon.

CEO, WSF and President French Squash Federation also assured that as in the past, they would continue all-out support to Pakistan Squash Federation for the development of the game in the future, as well.

Staff Report

