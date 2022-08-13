World

Taliban-led Afghan govt gets de facto recognition from India

By Agencies

Kabul: India has sent back a batch of diplomats to Kabul in a significant shift seen as giving a de facto recognition to the Afghan Taliban government.

In June, India first sent a technical team to its mission in Kabul after behind the scenes talks with the Afghan Taliban. The technical team arrived in Kabul after a senior Indian diplomat visited the Afghan capital and met the interim Afghan foreign minister.

This was the first public meeting between the Afghan Taliban government and the Indian officials highlighting the pragmatic approach adopted by New Delhi.

India in the past staunchly opposed the Afghan Taliban and despite insistence by the US it refused to engage with the group while negotiations were underway in Doha.

India invested massively in the previous Afghan administration led by first Hamid Karazai and then Ashraf Ghani. The close Indian ties with those administrations had been the cause of friction between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Pakistan often suspected that India had been using the Afghan soil to undermine its security interests.

After the Taliban takeover in Kabul, India shut its embassy and other diplomatic missions as well as abandoned work on the development projects it was undertaking in the war-torn country.

Observers believe that since many other countries including the US have remained engaged with the Afghan Taliban hence New Delhi was left with no other option but to accept the new reality.

Indian External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday confirmed that a batch of diplomats except the ambassador was sent back to Kabul.

“What we decided was that we would send the Indian diplomats back to the embassy, not the ambassador, and make sure that they are able to function and able to address a lot of these issues — humanitarian assistance, the medical assistance, the vaccine, the development projects, etc.,” Jaishankar told reporters in Bengaluru during an interaction programme.

“So at the moment, what we have is a team of Indian diplomats who have gone there,” he added.

According to the NDTC the Indian foreign minister said: “We have taken a very considered deliberated view that our relationship at the end of the day is with the people of Afghanistan, to the society and that it is a relationship which is deep enough and in a sense, historically long enough for us to actually find ways of factoring in these political changes and continuing that people-to-people, so like a relationship.” He said when there was a food crisis in Afghanistan with a “very extreme demand for wheat,” India supplied them 40,000 tonne of the food grain.

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan “was also a very complex diplomatic exercise because we had to persuade the Pakistanis to allow them to go through Pakistan, which we did”, the minister added.

The Afghan interim government welcomed the Indian move.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes Indian’s step to upgrade its diplomatic representation in Kabul. Besides ensuring security, we will play close attention to the immunity of the diplomats and cooperate well in endeavour,” the spokesperson of Afghan External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Afghan government hopes that upgrading diplomatic representation and dispatching diplomats would strengthen Afghan-India relations leading to the completion of unfinished projects by India and the commencement of the new vital projects,” Abdul Qatar Balkhi added.

Pakistan in the past objected to the Indian involvement in Afghanistan. It saw New Delhi as a spoiler. However, there has been no reaction from Pakistan to the latest development. An official privately told The Express Tribune that Pakistan does not have any objection to Indian ties with the Afghan Taliban as long as it adheres to the diplomatic rule.

The official was confident that the Afghan Taliban were aware of Pakistan’s sensitivities and the interim government would not permit any activity detrimental to its bilateral ties with Islamabad.

 

 

Previous articlePak players move in next round of WSF Mens’ World Jr Squash C’ship
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Novelist Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing

NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist whose writing led to death threats in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage...
Read more
World

Misery and disease conquer Afghanistan a year into Taliban rule

KABUL: The heaving wards of a ramshackle clinic in southern Afghanistan are just one sign of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis that has gripped the...
Read more
World

US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct air, sea transits

WASHINGTON: The United States will boost trade with Taiwan in response to China's "provocative" behaviour, the White House said Friday, as it insisted on...
Read more
World

International economists ask Biden to release Afghan central bank funds

ISLAMABAD: More than 70 economists and experts, including Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, called for Washington and other nations to release Afghanistan's central bank assets...
Read more
World

China outlays policy on cooperation with key East Asian countries

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi received interviews from Chinese state media on Thursday after attending the series of Foreign Ministers'...
Read more
World

Xi Jinping calls on int’l community to build global development partnership

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the international community to gather consensus on promoting development, create an enabling environment and foster new driving...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Hurkacz ends Kyrgios streak in Montreal, sets semi-final clash with Ruud

MONTREAL: Hubert Hurkacz overcame 53 winners from Nick Kyrgios to halt the Australian’s nine-match win streak with a three-set quarter-final victory on Friday at...

Expanding Information Technology: A boon or bane?

Phillips, bowlers propel New Zealand to thrash West Indies in second T20

PIA offers discount on domestic fares on Independence Day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.