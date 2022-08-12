NATIONAL

Hamza Shehbaz moves SC to reconsider decision in Punjab CM election case

By Staff Report

Former Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) to reconsider its July 26, 2022 decision in which it had declared the Punjab Assembly (PA) deputy speaker’s ruling in the election for Punjab chief minister null and
void.

Advocate Mansoor Ali Awan submitted the petition on Hamza’s behalf. In the
petition, CM Pervaiz Elahi and former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari
have been made parties in the case.

The SC had on July 26, 2022 annulled the ruling given by the then Punjab
Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari’s in the run-off election for the Punjab
CM.

On July 22, Mazari had rejected the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid
(PML-Q) members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) in the favour of Chaudhry
Pervaiz Elahi during the provincial chief minister election citing a letter
from PML-Q’s head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain under Article 63-A of the
constitution.

The apex court, in its 11-page short order, accepted the plea of Elahi and
pronounced him as Punjab chief minister.

Staff Report

