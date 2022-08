Saleem Baig takes charge as Pemra chairman once again. The establishment division has issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

The approval for the reappointment of Mr Baig as Pemra chief was taken by

the federal cabinet through the circulation summary.

The office of Pemra chairman fell vacant since June 28, 2022 as Mr Baig’s

four-year tenure was expired on June 27, 2022.