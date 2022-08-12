NATIONAL

Pakistan witnesses surge in COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 17: School children line up during the 12-day long inoculation drive of a measles and rubella prevention campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan on November 17, 2021. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood formally launched the measles and rubella vaccination drive to vaccinate 2.336 million children from nine months to 15 years against the two diseases in the Peshawar district. He said that 1,509 teams have been constituted including 153 fixed teams and 1,356 outreach teams in different centers of the health department these teams also include 103 medical officers to help with the vaccination. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Pakistan witnessed a fresh surge in the daily COVID-19 death count as 11 more people succumbed to the virus overnight, National Institute of Health, Islamabad’s (NIH) data showed Friday morning.

The last time coronavirus death toll rose this high was on March 3.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 positivity ratio also witnessed a slight rise as 624 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours.

The new cases took the positivity rate to 3.83% and the number of total COVID-19 cases surfaced so far to 1,561,579. Meanwhile, 1,068 patients suffering from coronavirus recovered as well.

After the new deaths and recoveries, Pakistan’s active case count moved to
9,256.

Previous articleCh Khaleequz Zaman notified as new Punjab prosecutor general
Staff Report

