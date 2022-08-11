Nation to celebrate 75th Independence Day with great zeal

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate 75th Independence Day on August 14 (Sunday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm and hold a number of activities to highlight the struggle of its forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals. There will be a dramatic pause at 8:58 am throughout the country with the sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9:00 am.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and the sacrifices of national heroes.

All the major roads and avenues of the capital, like other cities, will be decorated with flags, banners and buntings to present a festive look. The major public and private buildings in the city will also be illuminated to mark this important occasion.

The print and electronic media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions to making Pakistan a reality.

Islamabad police, as well as provincial governments, have finalised a traffic management plan for the convenience and safety of the general public.

Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange various programmes on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize seminars to commemorate Independence Day.

Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities including competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle behind the creation of Pakistan.

Islamabad has turned into green and white colour with a large number of Jashan-i-Azaadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract youth and children.

Since Independence Day has assumed the shape of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.