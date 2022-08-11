China blocks bid by US, India to sanction JeM leader at UN

UNITED NATIONS: China blocked on Wednesday a proposal by the United States and India to sanction at the UN Security Council a top commander in the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group, diplomats said.

India claims Abdul Rauf Azhar was involved in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks, including the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines aircraft, the 2001 attack on its Parliament and the 2016 attack on an air force base in the northern district of Pathankot.

Independent counter-terrorism analysts believe there is no evidence to support New Delhi’s claims.

The US Treasury designated Azhar in 2010, accusing him of urging Pakistanis to engage in extremist activities and organise attacks in India.

India and the United States now wanted Azhar to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze. Such a move has to be agreed upon by all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee.