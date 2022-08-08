PTI condemns interrogation of its employees in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Monday took the federal government t task for grilling party workers and employees regarding the prohibited funding case.

“The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is interrogating those who work at the office of the PTI while Hamza Shehbaz, who is an accused in the Rs24 billion money laundering case, is enjoying himself in London,” tweeted Asad Umar.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib said in a statement that the politics of ‘conscience sellers’ like Raja Riaz had come to an end.

“What right does a shameless person, who sells conscience for money, have to speak on behalf of institutions?” he castigated Raja Riaz.

“This person is a means to destroy the honour of Parliament by taking stipends from the Sharifs. This shameless person is giving a false impression of being democratic by accepting the slavery of the most corrupt family,” he alleged.

Farrukh Habib said that the nation was well aware of the ambitions of those who criticised the youth while sitting in a cluster of thieves.

“The hate campaign against the Pakistan Army is part of the deeds of Maulvi, Zardari and Nawaz. My advice for Raja Riaz is not to go to any constituency,” he said.

“The public will remind this unscrupulous looter of his real worth as soon as he goes to the people,” he stressed.