NATIONAL

Army announces transfer, posting of its senior commanders

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: In another round of top level postings and transferred, Pakistan Army posted Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid and posted him as Commander of Bahawalpur Corps, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing announced two more postings.

The military’s media wing said Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as the commander of Peshawar Corps.

Moreover, according to the ISPR, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been appointed as the new Military Secretary to Chief of Army Staff at GHQ. Last week, former director-general of the ISPR Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed Corps Commander Quetta.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ghafoor was appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who – along with five other Pakistan Army officers – embraced martyrdom last Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army crashed at Lasbela, Balochistan.

Staff Report

