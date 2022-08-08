Karachi police issue traffic plan for Muharram 9th and 10th

KARACHI: The traffic police have Sunday issued the city’s traffic plan to help motorists choose the best available route for their travels ahead of Ashura processions and Muharram-related religious gatherings and programs.

For the Muharram 08, 09 and 10 1444 A.H. that is August 07, 08 and 09 respectively, processions will be taken out from Nishtar Park and will end at Imambargah Hussania Iranian in Kharadar, said a press release of traffic police on Sunday.

On Muharram 08 procession starts from Nishter Park at 1:30 PM and will pass through Numaish, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, it will again return to MA Jinnah Road and conclude at Imambargah Hussania Iranian in Kharadar. All vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted to Soldier Bazar Road, to Coast Guards, Ankleseria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

The procession route for Muharram 8 (Aug. 07): Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, M.A. Jnnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishtar Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, again MA Jinnah Road, Kharadar Police Station, Bombay Bazar To Hussainan Iranian Imambargah.

The procession route for Muharram 9 (Aug. 08): A procession will be taken out from Imambargah Shah-e-Najaf at Martin Road towards Nishtar Park.

After the majlis, a procession will move to Nishtar Park at About 12 noon and then will proceed to Imambargah Hussainia Iranian Kharadar.

Route Will Be: Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road. Father Jaminis Road Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan. M.A. Jinnah, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street Tibet Chowk,M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road To Hussainan Iranian Imambargah.

Muharram 10 (Aug. 09): On Youm-e-Ashur after Majalis at Nishtar Park at 8 in the morning, the central mourning procession will be taken out that will conclude at Hussainan Iranian Imambargah in the evening.

Procession Route: Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M.A. Jinnah Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk,m.a.jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road, To Hussainan Iranian Imambargah.

General traffic will be prohibited on the routes of mourning processions on Muharram 08, 09 and 10, traffic police said. Citizens should take an alternate route. Traffic officials will be present at diversions to guide the public, according to the press release.