Pakistan sees consistent drop in COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have consistently registered a downward trend over the last five days, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Sunday morning.

The country has posted zero COVID-19 deaths for the last two days. The last coronavirus-related deaths were reported on August 5 when two patients succumbed to the disease. The total COVID-19 deaths stand at 30,505, according to the NIH data.

The country reported 644 infections out of a total 22,126 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, according to the NIH data. The country’s positivity rate has come down to 2.81%.

With the new infections, the total number of cases reported in the country currently stands at 1,558,557 since the pandemic started in 2020. A day earlier, the country reported 673 cases, while the daily count was 750 a day before that on Friday (August 5). Despite the lower daily count, the tally of the confirmed cases in the country has surged to 9,399 – the highest in the last two weeks, according to the data. The last time the active case count grew past 10,000 was on July 16 when the number of cases stood at 10,003.

However, 164 patients are still being treated in intensive-care units (ICU) of different hospitals in the country, said the NIH.