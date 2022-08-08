Ehsaas Ration okayed: Failure to use new nikahnama entails jail term: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday declared that any Nikkah registrar who fails to use the new nikkah form (amended) will end up in jail for month one.

The chief minister also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure availability of new nikkah forms across the province. A nikah is usually solemnized by local prayer leaders registered with the government. Known as nikkah khawan or nikkah registrar, they fill up several columns of nikahnama before solemnizing the marriage.

Talking with Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, General Secretary of Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, Pervaiz Elahi said that nikkah registrars who fail to use the new form will face a one-month jail term and a fine.

Jalandhari called on Elahi in Lahore on Sunday and appreciated the chief minister for his decision to amend the nikkah form. He said that Pervaiz Elahi has rendered a great service to the religion of Islam and will be remembered for it.

Jalandhari also lauded Elahi’s efforts to promote religious harmony in Punjab.

The amended nikahnama requires the bride and the groom to declare that they believe in the finality of the Prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). The decision to amend the nikkan form was taken under then-Chief Minister Usman Buzdar before he step down at the end of March 2022.

A statement issued by the Punjab government said that the provincial cabinet, under Buzdar, approved an amendment to Muslim Family Laws Ordinance on March 1, 2022.

The decision followed a Punjab Assembly resolution passed unanimously on October 26, 2021, demanding that a declaration about the finality of the Prophethood (SAWW) be included on the nikkah form.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the establishment “Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Program”, which will provide deserving people with Rs1500 per/month.

According to details, the Punjab Chief Minister approved the establishment of “Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Program” to provide poor people with subsidized flour, pulses, cooking oil, and other essential food items.

The CM advised forming a steering committee for the rapid establishment of the authority. Dr Sania Nishtar would head the steering committee.

CM Pervaiz Elahi said that a working group and a monitoring system would be formed for the program. The CM ordered to prepare an ‘Ehsaas Act’ for all the Ehsaas programs.

The Act would be passed from the Punjab Assembly, he said.

MPA calls on Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Sialkot MPA Ahsan Saleem Haryar, here on Sunday. During the meeting, the CM said that only politics of honesty is accepted to people. He added, “I believe in giving respect and dignity in politics and you all are my team and we have to jointly serve the people of the province. I will soon visit Sialkot.”

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and Senior PTI leader Saleem Haryar were also present.