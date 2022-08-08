Israel and Palestinian group declare Gaza truce

— 44 Palestinians, including children, have so far been killed: officials

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group declared a truce late on Sunday, raising hopes of an end to the most critical flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year.

Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering rocket attacks against its cities, which largely tapered off by the time the truce came into effect at 23:30 (20:30 GMT).

It was announced in separate statements by Islamic Jihad and then Israel, who both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire.