Top Headlines

Israel and Palestinian group declare Gaza truce

By Reuters
GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 05: Smoke and flames rise as Israeli airstrikes over Gaza Strip continue, in Gaza City, Gaza on August 05, 2022. The Israeli army said Friday that it had begun carrying out raids on some targets in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

— 44 Palestinians, including children, have so far been killed: officials

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group declared a truce late on Sunday, raising hopes of an end to the most critical flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year.

Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering rocket attacks against its cities, which largely tapered off by the time the truce came into effect at 23:30 (20:30 GMT).

It was announced in separate statements by Islamic Jihad and then Israel, who both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire.

The three-day clashes echoed preludes to previous Gaza wars, though they were relatively contained as Hamas, the governing group in the Gaza Strip and a more powerful force than Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, had so far stayed out.

Gaza officials said 44 Palestinians, almost half of them civilians and including children, had so far been killed.

Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes on Friday against what it anticipated would be an Islamic Jihad attack meant to avenge the arrest of a leader of the group, Bassam al-Saadi, in the occupied West Bank.

In response, Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. At a news conference in Tehran, the group’s leader Ziyad al-Nakhala, said Cairo would “work to secure the release” of al-Saadi.

Israeli and Egyptian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Sunday, Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire toward Jerusalem in what it described as retaliation for the overnight killing of its southern Gaza commander by Israel — the second such senior officer it has lost in the fighting.

Israel said its Iron Dome interceptor shot down the rockets just west of the city. The military said others had fallen short, causing several Gaza fatalities, while Hamas said all the Palestinian deaths were caused by the Israeli strikes.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden welcomed the truce and called for an investigation into civilian casualties, whether they were caused by Israeli strikes or by Islamic Jihad rockets that reportedly fell inside Gaza.

Dazed by another surge of bloodshed — after outbreaks of war in 2008-09, 2012, 2014 and last year — Palestinians picked through the ruins of houses to salvage belongings.

Previous articleLondon police strip-searched hundreds of kids: new data
Next articleOne year after Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

One year after Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China

WASHINGTON: In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the counterterrorism centre at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the agency's No. 2 official made...
Read more
World

London police strip-searched hundreds of kids: new data

LONDON: London's under-fire police force strip-searched more than 600 children over a two-year period, most of them black boys, according to new data released...
Read more
World

Any attack on a nuclear plant ‘suicidal’: UN chief

NEW YORK: Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says will unveil counter-strategy against ‘fascism’ in public meeting on 13th

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Imran Khan is scheduled to unveil the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) strategy to “counter the imported” government at its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' power-show...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz discusses mutual ties with UAE President, Amir of Qatar

Regrets social media campaign against sacrifices of martyrs, horrifying ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday thanked President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed...
Read more
World

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Nine children were among 17 Palestinians killed Sunday in Gaza, health officials in the enclave said, amid talks of a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Any attack on a nuclear plant ‘suicidal’: UN chief

NEW YORK: Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic...

Epaper_22-08-08 LHR

Epaper_22-08-08 KHI

Epaper_22-08-08 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.