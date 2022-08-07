Police fine-tune Muharram 9, 10th security in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Mirwais Niaz on Sunday said that Muharram is a special month in terms of security and they have issued an elaborated security plan regarding Muharram 2022, particularly for day of Ashura (10th of Muharram) in the region.

He expressed these views while issuing instructions to District Police Officers (DPO) of all 8 districts of the Hazara division.

The DIG further said that like every year we have chalked out an elaborated security plan for Muhrram 2022 and deputed more than 4000 policemen in three important districts of the region including Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra.

Giving the details of the police force deployed in the region Mirwais Niaz said that besides the DPOs of concerned districts, police officers and policemen from other districts were also deputed to maintain law and order during the Muharram.

He said that District police, CTD, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force (RRF), Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, District Security Branch and Lady Commandos would be deputed to tackle any untoward situation in district Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra during the holy month of Muharram.

Mirwais Niaz said that we have also installed Close Circuit TV (CCTV) Cameras on the procession routes and Majalis areas, body-worn cameras, and Drone cameras would be used for air surveillance while the security of the region is on high alert and police have established district and regional control room.

The DIG said that all concerned departments would provide security clearance certificates of the routs for Muharram processions and Majalis after a complete search and screaming operation where electricity poles, PTCL poles, post boxes, and ravines would also be checked to make sure the security during the Muharram.

The DIG Hazara Police also canceled holidays of all policemen and officers and conducted the mock exercise in the district. All police officers were directed to remain in contact with the Fire Brigade, Hospital, Rescue 1122 and Wapda to tackle any challenge during the duty, moreover Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) would also be installed on the routes of the Muharram procession.

The first procession of the Moharram came out on the 6th and 7th Mohrram from Mohallah Dar ul Khair and after passing from its route culminated at Diggi Mohallah while SP headquarters performed the Officer-in-charge duty.

On 8th Muharram from Kakul, Lora village Majalis and processions also came out those were provided foolproof security. While on the 10th Muharram the main procession would come out from Diggi Mohallah Imam Bargah and after passing through its route would be culminated at the same place.

In a similar way, on 11th Mohrram the procession would come out from Lakar Mandi Havelian and passing through Chungi No. 4 would culminate at the same place.