NATIONAL

Finance Ministry handpicks ten of total 40 candidates for post of President NBP

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has reportedly handpicked 10 candidates out of total 40 shortlisted candidates for the post of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan.

Sources privy to the development informed that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has reportedly handpicked 10 out of 40 candidates of his own choice after a period of six months.

Overall, the Ministry of Finance has received one hundred and 20 applications for the slot of President NBP.

The sources said that the candidates included Tahir Hassan, Javed Kureishi, Hasan Raza, Khursheed Zafar, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Farukh Iqbal Khan, Sultana Naheed, Tariq Javed Ghuman, Muhammad Abdullah ahmad and Imran Serwar.

According to document, a seven member interview committee comprising of Finance minister, State minister for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Finance secretary, Additional Finance secretary, Tariq Bajwa, Jehziab Khan and Shahid Mahmood will conduct the interviews for the candidates for the President NBP on August 13, 2022.

Sources said that there is a bone of contention between Finance minister Miftah Ismail and State Minister for finance Ayeha Ghous Pasha over the appointment of President NBP.

Government on May 11, 2022 had assigned the look after charge of President NBP to group chief CIBG Rehmat ali hasnie to dispose of routine/day to day affairs of the bank.

Sources said that the State Minister for finance is also lobbying for candidates.

Sources close to development said that initially the Finance minister excluded Pasha’ recommended names from the list, however there are chances that the ministry of finance will add some more names on Wednesday on the instructions of the PM office.

Sources said that the appointment of Governor State Bank of Pakistan has also been pending due to differences between the Finance minister and People Party.

Previous articleSaudi Vision 2030 offers huge scope for Pakistani IT sector: Report
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Saudi Vision 2030 offers huge scope for Pakistani IT sector: Report

RIYADH: In line with the Saudi Arabia's plan to modernise its economy under the mega-investment plan and Vision 2030 programme, Riyadh is working to...
Read more
NATIONAL

ASEAN regional integration to contribute to global economic development

ISLAMABAD: Chairman ASEAN Committee Islamabad (ACI), Ambassador Nguyen Tien Phong on Sunday said that regional integration of ASEAN countries is not only essential for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sialkot important economic hub of Pakistan: SCCI

SIALKOT: Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) senior vice president Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said on Sunday that Sialkot was an important economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farmers suffer Rs50b losses due to flash floods: SAB

HYDERABAD: The farmers of Sindh claimed to have suffered losses to the tune of around Rs50 billion due to flash floods entailed by heavy...
Read more
LAHORE

Gwadar Airport to be operational next year: DG

LAHORE: Gwadar Port is going to be a shining pearl in the entire region, as the largest Gwadar International Airport would be operational next...
Read more
NATIONAL

2,200 ICP cops to guard 9th Muharram gatherings in capital

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Inspector General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Sunday reviewed security arrangements in connection with 9th Muharramul Harram and decided...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Kashmir conflict: India revoking special status

Over many years, the struggle for Kashmir's freedom continued. Kashmiris’pain increased, and their sacrifices multiplied. It is true that their heart is traumatized; it...

A year after the fall of Kabul

The government begins work

Bombing Palestinians

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.