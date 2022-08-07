Finance Ministry handpicks ten of total 40 candidates for post of President NBP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has reportedly handpicked 10 candidates out of total 40 shortlisted candidates for the post of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan.

Sources privy to the development informed that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has reportedly handpicked 10 out of 40 candidates of his own choice after a period of six months.

Overall, the Ministry of Finance has received one hundred and 20 applications for the slot of President NBP.

The sources said that the candidates included Tahir Hassan, Javed Kureishi, Hasan Raza, Khursheed Zafar, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Farukh Iqbal Khan, Sultana Naheed, Tariq Javed Ghuman, Muhammad Abdullah ahmad and Imran Serwar.

According to document, a seven member interview committee comprising of Finance minister, State minister for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Finance secretary, Additional Finance secretary, Tariq Bajwa, Jehziab Khan and Shahid Mahmood will conduct the interviews for the candidates for the President NBP on August 13, 2022.

Sources said that there is a bone of contention between Finance minister Miftah Ismail and State Minister for finance Ayeha Ghous Pasha over the appointment of President NBP.

Government on May 11, 2022 had assigned the look after charge of President NBP to group chief CIBG Rehmat ali hasnie to dispose of routine/day to day affairs of the bank.

Sources said that the State Minister for finance is also lobbying for candidates.

Sources close to development said that initially the Finance minister excluded Pasha’ recommended names from the list, however there are chances that the ministry of finance will add some more names on Wednesday on the instructions of the PM office.

Sources said that the appointment of Governor State Bank of Pakistan has also been pending due to differences between the Finance minister and People Party.