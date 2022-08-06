NATIONAL

Baluchistan floods: Six more dead, tally reaches 176: PDMA

By INP
Residents clear debris from the remains of a collapsed house following floods in Peshawar on September 6, 2012. Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 26 people and destroyed hundreds of houses in northern Pakistan last month, officials said. AFP PHOTO/A MAJEED (Photo credit should read A Majeed/AFP/GettyImages)

QUETTA: Six more people have been reported dead due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the total to 176, PDMA said.

According to data shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) six more people, including five men and one woman, have lost their lives due to floods in different regions of Balochistan.

PDMA said that a total of 176 people have been reported dead amid the heavy rains and floods in the province. The total includes 77 men, 44 women and 55 children, PDMA said.

Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi. Another 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women and 16 children, were injured due to the floods, PDMA said.

The PDMA reported that a total of 18,087 homes were damaged or demolished due to the floods in the province. Six different highways with 670 km length and 16 bridges were damaged due to the floods, it added.

INP

