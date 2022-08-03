Swat Police remembers its 159 martyrs today

SWAT: The National Day of Martyrs will be observed on Thursday (today) to pay tribute to all those security personnel who sacrificed their lives for bringing peace in restive regions of the country.

At least 159 police officers and personnel were martyred while 191 personnel fought bravely and got the rank of Ghazi in the war against terrorism in Swat District, the police officials informed.

The family members of police martyrs and Ghazi officers are still doing their services to protect the lives and property of the people and safeguard the motherland by being part of the police force.

Swat valley is the region, where peace was disturbed in 2009 and subsequently the largest migration took place in history of this region.

More than 2 million people were displaced from Swat who took refuge in different parts of the country.

The inhabitants of this soil including Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary and Police force sacrificed their lives and thus the peace was restored in this region.

In his message on Martyrs Day, Swat DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat informed that as many as 159 police officers and personnel sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism in Swat District.

These officers included SP Khursheed Khan, DSP Abdul Wadood, 4 inspectors, 7 sub-inspectors, 9 assistant sub-inspectors, 17 head constables and 120 constables were victims of explosions and target killing.

A women police personnel and a Class IV employee were also targeted killed by the terrorists. “191 officers and personnel of Swat police sustained severe injuries in the war against terror, adding that they all fought for the sake of Pakistan and these people, some of them have permanently been disabled.

The Swat DPO said that the police force supported the families of the martyrs on all fronts. Their sons and brothers were recruited in the quota of martyrs and today they are part of this war for the survival of the country and the nation by being a part of the police force.

DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that the morale of 191 Ghazis of Swat Police has not been weakened and even today they are steadfast and standing firm against the enemy.

The Swat DPO said that now the police force is stronger and more trained and equipped with all kinds of modern weapons as compared to the past. “Our morale is high and we have this feeling that we will either become martyrs for the sake of the country or defend the country and nations by becoming a ghazi and eliminate anti-national elements.”

He said that on Martyrs’ Day, which is observed on August 4, the police force is not only paying tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs, but also pledge that they will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the defense of the country.

Kokarai Police SHO Sub-Inspector Rafiullah, who was injured in an attack by militants in Totano Bandai area of Kabal Tehsil of Swat, said that there was a time when shadows of terror were spread in Swat, but the police force fought along with other law and enforcement agencies in collaboration with the locals, adding this determination is still prevailed.

ASI Zahid Hussain, son of martyred Head Constable Zahir Khan of Swat Police, joined the police force to carry forward the mission of his martyred father.

ASI Zahid said that his father sacrificed his life for this soil and peace and he is also determined that whenever this country needs his blood, he will never hesitate to render his life for the motherland.

A part from this, the police officers placed floral wreaths on the graves of the martyred officers and personnel within the limits of all the police stations of Swat District and prayed for their honor.