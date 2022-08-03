NATIONAL

ECP verdict exposed real face of Imran: Zubair

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday said that ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case unmasked real face of Imran Khan who received funds from prohibited sources.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, he said that it was revealed now that Imran Khan and PTI received foreign funding from Indian and Israeli citizens but they kept blaming political opponents as foreign agents.

PTI resorted to every possible measure in the previous eight years to block ECP’s decision on the prohibited foreign funding case that was initiated by Akbar S. Babar -a founder member and then close aide of Imran Khan in November 2014.

He said that ECP’s over 60 page report presented details of financial crimes of PTI in detail and it leveled a number of allegations on PTI which were never leveled against any other political party of the country in the history.

PTI leadership that was rebuking the report while saying that report comprised nothing worthy must tell the public that if they considered the case unimportant then why did they try their utmost to block the decision and keep moving higher courts for the purpose for eight years?

PTI leadership had adopted a narrative that Imran Khan did not submit an affidavit but only signed a certificate of party accounts, he said and asked PTI leaders to explain the difference between affidavit and certificate as well.

According to rules around the world head of a political entity had responsibility to validate the certificate of financial accounts of their political organisation and Imran Khan as PTI chairman signed the certificate of financial accounts of the party and he had to accept the responsibility if any misdeclaration was committed through it, the PML-N leader said.

 

