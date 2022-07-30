NATIONAL

19 more die, hundreds stranded in rain-flood devastated Balochistan, KP

By Staff Report

QUETTA, PESHAWAR: Heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving 19 more dead and hundreds of others stranded in both provinces, the National Disaster Management authorities said.

Relentless monsoon rains have pummeled the country and spelled disaster in towns, cities and villages alike.

The Pakistan Army, Navy and Frontier Corps have been aiding the civil administration in rescue and relief operations in both the provinces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Balochistan to visit the flood-affected areas of the province and review the rescue and relief operations in the province, the PML-N said on its Twitter account.

He will visit Jhal Magsi where he will be accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo.

After Balochistan, he will also visit Punjab and Sindh. Section 144 imposed in Balochistan Balochistan in particular has seen uncharacteristically heavy rains during the monsoon season this year. In the last 24 hours, nine of a family drowned after they were swept away by the floods, the PDMA said in an update.

According to Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, since June 1, rains have taken the lives of 124 people and damaged 10,000 houses in the province.

At a press conference on Friday, he revealed that floods damaged approximately 565 km of roads and 197,930-acre of agricultural land while 712 livestock also died.

He said 17,500 people affected by heavy rains and flash floods were rescued while the federal and the provincial governments have announced Rs1 million compensation for the deceased.

Section 144 has been enforced in the province and the citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel for 10 days, Uqaili added.

Meanwhile, the road link of Balochistan with Sindh was completely cut off after a bridge and a road connecting the two provinces were damaged in Lasbela and Khuzdar, respectively.

Traffic on the Quetta-Karachi highway was still suspended due to collapsing of major bridges and sweeping away of big portions of the highway.

Separately, trade between Pakistan and Iran was suspended after rains and flash floods washed away Quetta-Zahedan rail track at various points. A rescue operation by the PDMA and the Pakistan Army is underway in the province. On Saturday, relief goods were sent to flood-affected people in Quetta, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bughti, Khuzdar, Noshki and Kila Saifullah.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 10 people were killed and 17 injured in floods and roof collapses, according to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

It said that in the last 36 hours, nearly 100 houses were completely damaged in the floods leaving residents stranded in waist-high water and no roof. The most-affected areas include Khyber, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Buner, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan.

The PDMA has warned that there were high-level floods in the Kabul and Jandi rivers and instructed administration to relocate people living in neighbouring areas.

It added that the public could reach out to 1700 in case of an emergency situation.

 

Previous articleOCAC demands revision of OMC margin to Rs 8.85/litre for petrol, diesel
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

OCAC demands revision of OMC margin to Rs 8.85/litre for petrol, diesel

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Saturday asked the petroleum division to revise the margin of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for petrol...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

ISLAMABAD: As Pandora's box of foreign funding opens, it has been learned that four major political parties of Pakistan hired services of different firms...
Read more
NATIONAL

Education Conundrum in Pakistan

Pakistan inherited a well-established primary and secondary educational system, especially in the urban centers and much of Punjab, although it had been predominately manned...
Read more
NATIONAL

SNGPL’s shareholders approve 70% cash dividend for FY 2020-21

LAHORE: The 57th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held on Friday, July 29 2022 at Pearl...
Read more
NATIONAL

Took back usurped mandate in democratic way: CM Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday declared that victory in the election of Punjab Assembly Speaker and success of the no-confidence motion...
Read more
NATIONAL

August 5, 2019 added to the plight of Kashmiris

By Abdullah Malik August 5, 2019 will surely be remembered as a dark day in the history of Kashmir issue, as Modi deviated from his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SNGPL’s shareholders approve 70% cash dividend for FY 2020-21

LAHORE: The 57th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held on Friday, July 29 2022 at Pearl...

Took back usurped mandate in democratic way: CM Elahi

August 5, 2019 added to the plight of Kashmiris

Australia off to a flyer at CWG

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.