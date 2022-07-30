NATIONAL

PTI, PML-Q violated secrecy during PA speaker’s poll: Tarar

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that PML-Q and PTI had rigged election of Speaker Punjab Assembly as secrecy and sanctity of the vote was violated during the voting process.

Talking to the media, he demanded the Lahore High Court declare the election of PA speaker void, alleging that law and the constitution was violated.

Attaullah Tarar said the election of speaker had to be held through secret ballot as per the law but unfortunately, it was not followed. It was disclosed during the voting that ballot papers were issued with same serial numbers printed on ballot papers and counterfoil to identify the voter which was violation of rules, he mentioned.

He said the PML-N had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court in this regard and demanded that the court being the custodian of the constitution and human rights, should declare the election null and void.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for electing Ch Pervaiz Elahi as their chief minister. He said the PML-N would remain committed for across the board accountability.

On the occasion, Rana Mashhood said that rigging was committed first time in the parliamentary history by violating rules openly and demanded that entire elections process should be declared as illegal.

 

 

Previous article19 more die, hundreds stranded in rain-flood devastated Balochistan, KP
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

19 more die, hundreds stranded in rain-flood devastated Balochistan, KP

QUETTA, PESHAWAR: Heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving 19 more dead and hundreds of others stranded in...
Read more
NATIONAL

OCAC demands revision of OMC margin to Rs 8.85/litre for petrol, diesel

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Saturday asked the petroleum division to revise the margin of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for petrol...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

ISLAMABAD: As Pandora's box of foreign funding opens, it has been learned that four major political parties of Pakistan hired services of different firms...
Read more
NATIONAL

Education Conundrum in Pakistan

Pakistan inherited a well-established primary and secondary educational system, especially in the urban centers and much of Punjab, although it had been predominately manned...
Read more
NATIONAL

SNGPL’s shareholders approve 70% cash dividend for FY 2020-21

LAHORE: The 57th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held on Friday, July 29 2022 at Pearl...
Read more
NATIONAL

Took back usurped mandate in democratic way: CM Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday declared that victory in the election of Punjab Assembly Speaker and success of the no-confidence motion...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Education Conundrum in Pakistan

Pakistan inherited a well-established primary and secondary educational system, especially in the urban centers and much of Punjab, although it had been predominately manned...

SNGPL’s shareholders approve 70% cash dividend for FY 2020-21

Took back usurped mandate in democratic way: CM Elahi

August 5, 2019 added to the plight of Kashmiris

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.