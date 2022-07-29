Opinion

Woes of farmers in Sindh

By Editor's Mail
14
0

Farmers in Sindh have been hit hard by the lack of water for cultivation of seasonal crops. Water is not only important for the lives of people and cattle, but also for agriculture. Poor farmers are already facing inflation in the shape of costly fertiliser and pesticides, and higher rates of ploughing the land owing to petrol price hike. Besides, the unavailability of quality seeds and other difficulties continue to be part of their lives. The dearth of water is the ultimate misery for the farmers. In many areas of Sindh, including Kashmore, most people have agriculture as the main source of earning. This season, the cultivation of rice was delayed by a month which will affect yields severely, resulting in losses for farmers who are already living in abject poverty. The government ought to address this issue and save the poor farmers from losses, despair and distress. This can be achieved by adopting and promoting new ways of agriculture as well as taking proper measures, such as constructing dams to store water during rains that may be used during droughts. This will make it easier for the farmers to cultivate crops that require less consumption of water.
Besides, the farmers should also be encouraged to learn modern agricultural techniques, such as drip irrigation, to ensure economical and efficient use of water to avoid further problems in this state of economic crisis in the country.
Ali Sher Golo
Kashmore

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRe-birth of lollywood
Next articleEpaper_22-07-29 ISB
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Re-birth of lollywood

Our film industry was deservingly waiting for the renaissance after its collapse at the beginning of the new millennium. Due to the ubiquitous presence...
Read more
Letters

Poor governance in Pakistan

The laws of a country define socially acceptable behaviours that everyone is expected to follow in letter and spirit. Ideally, the government administration and...
Read more
Comment

Fresh interpretation or reinterpretation?

The entire country is convulsed by what is happening in Punjab. The fall of the Punjab government is being seen as a sign of...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan’s Deterrence Capability

Pakistan is the unsung and misunderstood hero in the quest for peace in South Asia and beyond. A careful and unbiased look at the...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan-Afghanistan Economic Connections Increase

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, despite their government’s announcement of a general amnesty for former government officials and...
Read more
Letters

The PTI versus ruling alliance

With Punjab once again under its control, the PTI celebrated Wednesday as Thankgiving Day. The party now controls KP, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan along with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Re-birth of lollywood

Our film industry was deservingly waiting for the renaissance after its collapse at the beginning of the new millennium. Due to the ubiquitous presence...

Poor governance in Pakistan

Fresh interpretation or reinterpretation?

Pakistan’s Deterrence Capability

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.