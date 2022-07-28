NATIONAL

‘Vaccinated’ Zardari contracts coronavirus

By Monitoring Report
Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari arrives at the court for a hearing to face the charges of money laundering case in Karachi on January 23, 2019. - The Pakistani banking court on January 23 extended interim bail to Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur until February 6 in money laundering case, local media said. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari contracted coronavirus in Dubai and has quarantined himself there, his son said Thursday.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment,” tweeted Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“We are praying for his swift recovery.”

His illness, coming during a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), highlights the endurance of a pandemic that has killed millions of people worldwide and upturned the global economy.

Zardari travelled to Dubai earlier this week to celebrate his 67th birthday with his nine-month-old grandson.

Responding to the news, his daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, said his PCR test had been positive when he had landed in Dubai.

She reiterated that Zardari’s symptoms were mild, adding that he was resting and was on day four of his isolation. She added he would return once he had recovered.

“Thank you for your prayers and remind everyone to remain precautious,” she said.

Monitoring Report

