Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 3.65 pc with 761 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 761 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 3.65 percent, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Thursday.

The new infections were detected after the diagnostic testing of 20,843 samples in the past 24 hours.

With the new infections, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,552,632 in the country, showed data released by the health ministry.

A total of 30,482 people have died due to Covid-19 in Pakistan, including eight new deaths, according to the ministry.

Currently, at least 170 hospitalised cases are reported to be in critical condition nationwide.