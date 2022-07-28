Meetings, calls: Nawaz girds self, party for mounting challenge to opponents

LONDON/LAHORE: Former prime minister PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif on Thursday spent a busy day in London with a flurry of meetings and made telephone calls to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders to devise line of action for the party in Punjab and the Centre.

According to party insiders privy to the development, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif has been active following the Supreme Court verdict on the Punjab CM’s election, which ousted Hamza Shehbaz-led PML-N government in Punjab. They informed that Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif also talked to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on telephone and discussed the prevailing political scenario in the country. The party insiders added the PML-N chief also held telephonic conversations with various party leaders in Pakistan.

According to the party insiders, Nawaz Sharif discussed with Shehbaz Sharif about the future course of action of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The sources claimed that both the leaders also held a discussion on telephone about the candidate for the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

“The names of Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani of the PPP were considered for the Punjab Assembly Speaker”, they claimed.

They said the PML-N is likely to support the candidate of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the Punjab Assembly speaker and the PML-N has also conveyed a message to its MPAs to stay in Lahore.

SAIFUL MALOOK KHOKHAR TO BE SPEAKER CANDIDATE

Meanwhile, PML-N Supremeo held telephonic contacts with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

During the telephonic call, the name of MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar was finalized as the PML-N candidate for the slot of Speaker Punjab Assembly.

The PML-N sources claimed that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif finalized the name of Saiful Malook Khokhar for the PA speakership, adding earlier reports about the PPP MPA’s nomination for speakership were mere speculations.

The party insiders quoted Nawaz Sharif as saying that all coalition parties members including the Pakistan People’s Party will vote for PML-N’s candidate for the Speaker.

Nawaz Sharif also directed the PDM to be more active in the election of Speaker Punjab Assembly, they added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab leadership of the PML-N has decided to carry forward the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. The party insiders informed that a meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Advisory Group was held here in Lahore to discuss the political situation and the election of Punjab Assembly speaker scheduled for Friday (today). The insiders said that during the meeting, the Parliamentary Advisory Group reposed full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and decided on vehemently carrying forward his narrative. The advisory group also expressed full confidence in Hamza Shehbaz and reviewed the party strategy for the election of Punjab Assembly speaker.

The sources said that on behalf of the PML-N leadership, the assembly members were asked to ensure participation in the crucial session of the Punjab Assembly. The sources informed that the PML-N leaders also decided to stand firmly with PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in the event of a no-confidence motion tabled against him by the PTI and PML-Q in the assembly. “The PML-N Parliamentary Advisory Group expressed the resolve to strongly defend Dost Mazari. The meeting also decided to launch vigorous public contact campaign in the province”, the insiders added.