NATIONAL

Bilawal, Wang Yi discuss progress in Pak-China relations

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday.

He added that Pakistan and China had complete convergence on fully leveraging the SCO as an important regional platform for development and connectivity.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns, and commitment to deepening strategic communication, including at the highest political level and practical cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides, which was a hallmark of the bilateral relations. He underscored that his third meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi in as many months reflected the importance attached by both sides to maintain strategic communication, further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance economic engagement for mutual benefit.

He also underscored that CPEC’s (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) development had reached a new phase, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, information technology, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. They agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional development and prosperity.

Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity. The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain close coordination.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

