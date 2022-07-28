NATIONAL

PTI’s Azadi March: IGP seeks report on use of excessive police force

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab has sought a report from regional police officers (RPOs) and CCPO Lahore regarding the use of excessive police force during PTI long march-Azadi March- towards Islamabad on May 25.

According to letters written to the police officials, the IG Punjab asked them to submit a detailed report of anti-terrorism cases registered against PTI leaders and activists, torture against party leaders on May 25, use of expired tear gas shells, and late-night raids at homes.

The letter asked if police had warrants for raids before PTI’s Azadi March and if lady searchers were part of the raids inside homes. It further asked why police force was used in Sheikhupura, Hassan Abdal, and Attock.

The letter further asked the CCPO Lahore to submit a report on torture against Yasmin Rashid, Rashid Khanum and Senator Aijaz Chaudhry and a raid on the residence of Senator Waleed Iqbal.

“On whose orders, the police tortured PTI activists at Ravi bridge,” the letter asked and sought a complete report in this regard.

The letter from IG Punjab further sought a report on harassing journalist Imran Riaz. The district police officers (DPOs) in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot have been directed to immediately respond to the answers sought in the letter.

 

