PDM urges government to send presidential reference to SC for Article 63-A interpretation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — a multi-party alliance with representation of ruling PML-N — on Thursday recommended to the government to send a presidential reference to the Supreme Court seeking its interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution by a full-court bench for “a way out of the prevailing constitutional and political crisis.”

Announcing key decisions taken by the PDM following a meeting today, alliance chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said the meeting decided that the recent interpretation of the Article 63-A by a three-member bench of the apex court while ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election had fuelled reservations and triggered a constitutional crisis.

“The political parties have expressed reservations on the observation of three judges of the top court [on Punjab chief minister election] which complicated the matter,” he said.

He said that sending a reference to the apex court was now essential in view of widespread differences of opinion among different circles as well as legal experts, media and the civil society.

Fazl also said it was unanimously agreed that the government would complete its term and the elections would be “held on time”.

“Under the resolution, it is also our demand that the ECP must immediately announce its verdict in the foreign funding case, which has been lingering for eight years,” he told journalists.

The PDM chief said the ECP must fulfill its legal, constitutional responsibility without any delay, adding that the electoral watchdog was currently “under a cover of mysterious silence”.

He claimed that ample evidence was available against the PTI, saying the law must take its course and a verdict must be delivered at the earliest.

He also said the “mess created by Imran in three and a half years cannot be cleaned in just an year.”

We will clean his mess in the next five years, the PDM chief claimed.

“Imran must also remain within his limits. His propaganda is based on social media gimmickry. We will take decisions with unanimity and move forward,” Fazl said in response to a question.

He also said the PDM meetings will continue for days to discuss problems faced by the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the plea for a full-court bench was rejected by the Supreme Court to “facilitate Laadla” (the blue-eyed) and deliver an unjust verdict to dent the government.

“The three-member bench of the SC has already become controversial,” she said. “Our 25 MPAs were given to Imran and Chaudhry Shujaat’s 10 MPAs were also provided to Imran. This was the mistake and misinterpretation,” Maryam claimed.

She accused the SC bench of violating the Constitution, adding that “if you think we will accept this decision, we won’t”.

Maryam said the coalition will not allow Imran to constantly “operate as a bully and abuse of his opponents”. “We will not let that happen.”