Nation indebted to army for sacrifices to protect Pakistan: president

By Staff Report
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 16: Pakistani President Arif Alvi gives an exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency in Istanbul, Turkey on August 16, 2021. Pakistani President Arif Alvi tells Anadolu Agency that Turkey and Pakistan should toe principles than vested interest in global politics. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The nation was indebted to soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland, said President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday.

In his message on the 74th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, the first recipient of Nishan-i-Haider honour, the president paid rich tribute to the “brave son of the soil”.

He said Sarwar sacrificed his life in Kashmir while defending the country.

“Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed bravely and gallantly fought the enemies of the country,” he said.

The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the soul of Sarwar and all others who followed suit over the period of time.

Sarwar was the first to be decorated with the supreme military award for sacrificing his life during the 1948 war between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.

His only son, also a soldier, and a daughter are settled in his native Sangoori village of Gujar Khan.

