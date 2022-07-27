NATIONAL

PTI to move no-trust motion against PA deputy speaker

By Monitoring Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is expected to introduce a vote of no-confidence to de-seat Dost Muhammad Mazari, a party lawmaker and deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

The names of Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Malik Taimoor Masood are being considered for the office, people familiar with the development said.

Meanwhile, several names are also being considered for the post of speaker, which fell vacant after incumbent Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi became chief minister, including Mian Mehmood ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zain Qureshi and former chief minister Usman Buzdar.

Monitoring Report

