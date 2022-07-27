NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 620 new cases, four more deaths

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Motorists make their way on a busy street alongside a market area as COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increase in the country, in Karachi on June 17, 2020. - Pakistan, which has recorded 150,000 cases and about 3,000 deaths, Prime Minister Imran Khan resisted a nationwide lockdown, saying the country could ill afford it. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 620 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Wednesday.

The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing was performed on 16,704 samples.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,551,871 in the country, showed the data released by the ministry.

A total of 588 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,513,737, according to the ministry’s statistics.

A total of 30,474 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with four more deaths reported over the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 590,243 infections recorded, followed by Punjab which has reported 512,176 cases so far.

Staff Report

