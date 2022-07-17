7th death anniversary of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan observed

MIRPUR (AJK): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday paid glowing tributes to renowned Kashmiri leader and former prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan on his 7th death anniversary.

Addressing a ceremony held in his native town of Bagh to mark death anniversary of the great leader, the AJK premier said that the former premier would be always remembered in the annals of Kashmir history for his unprecedented services for the people of Azad Kashmir and the historic role he had played in the liberation struggle. “The teachings and services of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan will continue to inspire incoming generations”, he said adding that Sardar Sahib had left behind a rich legacy that would serve as a beacon of light for all.

Regarding Kashmir, he said, “Kashmiris on this side of line of control stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in Occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination”. The PM said that he would take all political stakeholders of the state on board on the issue of Kashmir and turn Azad Kashmir into a base camp in true sense where from a strong and effective campaign would be launched to promote Kashmiri cause both at national and international level. “Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC are moving forward with this vision that we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours”.

Reiterating Kashmiris’ commitment towards Pakistan, the PM said, “We strongly believe in the philosophy of Kashmir Banega Pakistan and my stand on the issue is very clear”.

Pakistan, he said, has always helped and stood with the oppressed Muslims all over the world through every thick and thin. He said that he will move forward with the entire state leadership on the Kashmir issue and make the base camp a fortress of real freedom.

Denouncing Indian government’s Machiavellian machinations, the PM said that India was issuing fake domiciles to Hindus in Kashmir to turn Muslim majority of the state into a minority. BJP’s motive behind changing the demographic complexion of the state, he said, was a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at tilting the balance in favour of India. He said that the whole world was watching what the Modi government was doing in Kashmir. “India cannot deprive Kashmiris of their right to freedom by resorting to such mean tactics”, he added.

The PM, on the occasion, announced a plan to build a Mausoleum at the grave of the deceased leader (Mujahid Awal). He said that an official holiday would be observed every year in the state to mark the death anniversary of the veteran leader.

The ceremony was also addressed by the former Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan, former Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Education Minister Dewan Ali Chaghatai, former minister Raja Muhammad Yasin Khan, President of the Muslim Conference Mirza Shafiq Jaral, Hurriyat leader Yousuf Naseem whereas the event was moderated by the former premier Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan.