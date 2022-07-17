Security forces neutralise two more terrorists as body of Omer Javed recovered

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have neutralised two more terrorists during recovery operation for the abducted civilian Mr Omer Javed who was abducted along with Lt. Col. Laeeq Shaheed by the BLA terrorists.

“On 16 July 22, during ongoing recovery operation linked with abduction of Mr Omer Javed and apprehending perpetrators of abduction, in Warchoom, Ziarat, another terrorists hideout has been identified and cleared by security forces,” says a press release issued by the ISPR.

“During exchange of fire, two terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered. After clearance of hideout, entire area was sanitized. During search of the area, unfortunately, Dead body of Mr Omer Javed Shaheed has been found in a nearby Nullah, five Kilometers from Warchoom towards Khalifat Mountains. As per assessment, terrorists had killed Mr Omer Javed immediately after abduction,” the statement said.

“The sanitization operation however, continues in the area to apprehend remaining 3-4 perpetrators who are on the run. Pakistan Army in step with Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement added.