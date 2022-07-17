Jalil Sharaqpuri, another PML-N lawmaker, tenders resignation, joins PTI

LAHORE: Punjab government suffered another blow late Saturday night as another PML-N legislator met with PTI leaders and announced to resign from Punjab Assembly.

This is second MPA to tender resignation in as many days while another PML-N lawmaker has been disqualified on fake degree – taking the toll to three lawmakers in two days’ time.

Sources told Pakistan Today that Sharaqpuri had met with PTI leader and former interior minister Shehryar Afridi and assured him to join the PTI. However, the sources said that when Shehryar spoke to Imran Khan, he told him to take him to Pervez Elahi as he was not in the city. While Imran Khan was not available for a meeting, Sharaqpuri met with Elahi and tendered resignation.

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion. The sources said that Hamid Raza played a key role in convincing Sharaqpuri to resign from assembly and join the PTI.

Sources in the PTI told Pakistan Today that in next few days, two more lawmakers are set to resign from their assembly membership as the chances of PTI nominee for election of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi have become brighter.

However, today’s by-polls would have a final word on the fate of the election for the chief minister Punjab due after by-polls. Before the resignations of PML-N lawmakers, PTI and PML-N had almost same number of lawmakers in Punjab Assembly – 173 each.

The resignation by Sharaqpuri and Faizal Niazi who left the PML-N and joined the PTI may prove to be lethal for the prospects of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.