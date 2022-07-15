NATIONAL

PML-N removed all landmines laid by ‘fitna’ Khan: Maryam

By Agencies

RAWALPINDI: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said the party has removed all landmines laid by the former prime minister “fitna” [Imran] Khan by making tough decisions with a heavy heart.

Addressing a public gathering in Rawalpindi ahead of the by-polls in the 20 constituencies of Punjab, Maryam said that the people of Pakistan are their [PML-N’s] responsibility. She announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reduce the price of petroleum products in his address to the nation tonight.

“He [Khan], who used to say that he hasn’t come into power to know the price of aloo and tamatar [potatoes and tomatoes], is now announcing prices of coriander and mint during all his public gatherings.

“All your candidates are in the field, then why are you afraid ‘fitna’ Khan,” she questioned, urging the PTI chairman to come and contest the elections.

Terming the Supreme Court’s judgment in the suo motu case of former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling, related to the no-confidence motion against the ex-prime minister as “historic”, the PML-N vice president said: “Imran Khan is the first Pakistani politician to violate the Constitution”.

She urged the coalition government to register a case of treason against the violator.

“The apex court, while rejecting his [Khan’s] claims regarding the involvement of a ‘foreign conspiracy in his ouster, labelled him a liar and fraud,” she maintained, adding that the supreme court mentioned that no proof of the alleged conspiracy has been found.

“Khan is the first Pakistani politician who has been declared a liar by the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Maryam said.

Maryam, quoting Khan’s address, said that he saw a picture of Nawaz Sharif on a motorway. “How would you not see that picture [of Nawaz Sharif]. He resides in people’s hearts. You will see his pictures in every home.”

Criticising the former premier, she said that Nawaz had built the motorways Khan was using to arrive for his public gatherings, adding that the former premier is an “enemy” of the people of Punjab and Pakistan. “You must throw him outside the borders of Punjab [via by-polls],” she urged the PML-N supporters present at the jalsa.

